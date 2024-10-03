MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Viemed Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 53.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,781,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 617,009 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 25.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 4.3% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 362,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $309.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.