MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,032.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLMN. Barclays increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

