McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Acquires 10,269 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February comprises 1.9% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
