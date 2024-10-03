McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Purchases 60,760 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,760 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 3.8% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAUG opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $754 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

