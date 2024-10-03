McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,918 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 27.1% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 63,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 157.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,397,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $571.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $556.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

