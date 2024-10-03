McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Sells 119,155 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,155 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 6.6% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

COWZ stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

