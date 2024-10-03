McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.6% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $128.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day moving average is $121.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $128.44.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

