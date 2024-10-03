MDA Space (TSE:MDA) PT Raised to C$21.00

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDA. Cormark raised their price target on MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.63.

Shares of MDA Space stock traded up C$0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.62. 426,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,592. MDA Space has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.02.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.34 million. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, analysts expect that MDA Space will post 0.9757646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl W. Smith acquired 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.83 per share, with a total value of C$48,120.20. In other MDA Space news, Director Karl W. Smith bought 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.83 per share, with a total value of C$48,120.20. Also, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total transaction of C$347,017.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,189. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

