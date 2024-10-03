Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Shares Up 5.7%

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85. 172,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 742,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
Meiwu Technology Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.
About Meiwu Technology
Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meiwu Technology
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Meiwu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiwu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.