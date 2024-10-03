MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,942.32 and last traded at $1,956.22. Approximately 73,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 354,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,970.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,246.07.

The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,962.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,721.79.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

