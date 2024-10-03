Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) shot up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.01. 22,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 18,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Up 10.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.