Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 134.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $13,294,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 37.6% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 449,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 122,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCY. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,907.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 6,549 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $258,620.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,964.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $52,916.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,907.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,099 shares of company stock valued at $865,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $42.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

