Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $8.76

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $9.03. Mesoblast shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 60,105 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MESO

Mesoblast Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 50.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.