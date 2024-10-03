Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
MTA opened at C$4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$405.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1-year low of C$3.13 and a 1-year high of C$4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.10.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.19 million. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 150.82%. Research analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.
