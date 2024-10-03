Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Strong-Buy”

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Down 0.5 %

Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$4.42 on Tuesday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a fifty-two week low of C$3.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.90. The company has a market cap of C$405.54 million, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.10.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 150.82%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current year.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

In related news, Director Alexander Molyneux acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,000.00. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

