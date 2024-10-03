Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of MTA opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $301.03 million, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Institutional Trading of Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.