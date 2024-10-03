Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $301.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC grew its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

