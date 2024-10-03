MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.65. MGM China shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 7,091 shares changing hands.
MGM China Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.
MGM China Company Profile
MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.
