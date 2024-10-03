Michael John Sparks Sells 20,087 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 20,087 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$155,654.16.

SSR Mining Stock Down 2.3 %

SSRM stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.80. 171,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.10 and a twelve month high of C$20.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

