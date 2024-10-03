Michael Sainsbury Purchases 120,964 Shares of IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) Stock

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) insider Michael Sainsbury bought 120,964 shares of IPD Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.08 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of A$614,497.12 ($423,791.12).

IPD Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.16.

IPD Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from IPD Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. IPD Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

IPD Group Company Profile

IPD Group Limited distributes electrical infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Products Division and Services Division segments. The company offers power distribution; industrial and motor control; automation and industrial communication; power monitoring; electrical cables; manufacture and distribution of cable plugs; and hazardous area equipment under the third-party brands, such as ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, Red Lion, GE, Socomec, and DEHN.

