Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.37. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 38,900 shares.
Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34.
Insider Transactions at Microbix Biosystems
In other news, insider Microbix Biosystems Inc. acquired 600,359 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,122.06. Company insiders own 14.55% of the company’s stock.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.
