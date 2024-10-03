Microgen (LON:MCGN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $367.50

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.92) and traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.92). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.92), with a volume of 26,257 shares traded.
Microgen Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 367.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 367.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Microgen Company Profile
Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Microgen
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Microgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.