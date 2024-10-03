MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

