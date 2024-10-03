MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up to $12.40

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.84. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 194,507 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

