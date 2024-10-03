MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Down 5.4%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.08 and last traded at $46.08. 188,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,042,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

