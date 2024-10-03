MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 1.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $160.75 and last traded at $162.88. Approximately 3,051,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,174,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

