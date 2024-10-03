Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MAA opened at $156.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

