Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 27,559 Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF comprises 9.4% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.06% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,044,000 after buying an additional 290,550 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,999,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,703,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILZ opened at $100.88 on Thursday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.95.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

