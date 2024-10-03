Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 281,077 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 281,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF accounts for 6.1% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JULW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter worth $5,400,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JULW opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $150.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.