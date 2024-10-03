Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 63,714 Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 1,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 179,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 163,241 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896,143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 391,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,840 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CDX opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

About Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

