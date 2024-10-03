Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,330 shares during the period. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 5.9% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,742,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 286.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 184,895 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,503,000. WJ Interests LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 449.7% in the first quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 290,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 237,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

