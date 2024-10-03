Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after buying an additional 1,899,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $392,478,000. Natixis grew its stake in Honeywell International by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $72,580,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

