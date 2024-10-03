Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the quarter. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIGH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,035,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after buying an additional 181,289 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,077,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 607,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 35,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,383,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIGH opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

