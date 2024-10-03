Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 10,134 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the quarter. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October accounts for 0.4% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCTH. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 88.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of OCTH stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Dividend Announcement

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (OCTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

