Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Raises Position in Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the quarter. Simplify Stable Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Stable Income ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Stable Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Stable Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000.

Get Simplify Stable Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Stable Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BUCK opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Simplify Stable Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

About Simplify Stable Income ETF

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Stable Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Stable Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.