Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.7% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

