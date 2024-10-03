Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,639 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after buying an additional 586,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IAU opened at $50.22 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

