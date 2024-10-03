Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 5,409 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KO. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE KO opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $305.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.