Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Takes $596,000 Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

SVOL opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

