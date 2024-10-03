Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $128.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $128.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.01.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.