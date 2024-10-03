Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Price Performance

BATS REM opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

