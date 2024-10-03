Millennium Management LLC Acquires 68,172 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,172 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $30,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $104.43 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

