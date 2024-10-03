Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 150.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Maximus worth $34,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Maximus by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Maximus during the first quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 238.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 609.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter worth about $491,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus
In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $607,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Stock Down 1.0 %
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Maximus Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maximus
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.