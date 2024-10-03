Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 150.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Maximus worth $34,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Maximus by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Maximus during the first quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 238.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 609.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter worth about $491,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $607,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 1.0 %

MMS opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.