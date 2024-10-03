Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 11,970.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $36,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,565,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,083,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Toro by 25.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,248 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,766,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,725,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,751,000 after purchasing an additional 280,855 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Toro Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.