Millennium Management LLC Buys 28,997 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of BWX Technologies worth $29,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.52. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $113.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

