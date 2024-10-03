Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,469 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Donaldson worth $32,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,056,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,310 shares of company stock worth $11,614,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

DCI opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

