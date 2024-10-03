Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 1,085.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,140,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960,308 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.11% of CareDx worth $33,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 96,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CareDx by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 106,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $13,025,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 180,334 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $31.15 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. The business had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CareDx news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,415. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNA

About CareDx

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.