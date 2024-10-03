Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,999,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 395,123 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Mueller Water Products worth $35,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 399.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,055 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,040,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 682,740 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $9,154,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 281.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 663,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 489,902 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,065,549.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,549.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,869 shares of company stock worth $5,141,842. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

