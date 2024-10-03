Millennium Management LLC Has $33.41 Million Stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,770,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,462 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $33,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

AvidXchange Price Performance

AvidXchange stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.56.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. AvidXchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 18,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $143,863.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 419,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $143,863.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $297,055.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,453,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,421,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,959 shares of company stock worth $1,279,321. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Articles

