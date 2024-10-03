Millennium Management LLC Has $33.60 Million Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Harley-Davidson worth $33,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 4.1 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

